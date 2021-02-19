DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.80 and last traded at $20.96. 551,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,226,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in DCP Midstream by 9.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 16.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in DCP Midstream by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 162,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.