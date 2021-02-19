DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $117.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DaVita ended the fourth quarter on a weak note with both earnings and revenues missing estimates. Foreign exchange headwinds and stiff competition continue to weigh on the company. Increase in operating expenses and contraction of adjusted operating margin are other concerns. Nonetheless, net dialysis and related lab patient service revenues increased during the quarter. The opening of new dialysis centers within United States is impressive. Acquisition of several new dialysis centers overseas is encouraging as well. A solid EPS guidance for 2021 is another positive. Sturdy prospects in the Kidney Care wing continue to aid the stock. The company saw growth in its End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Medicare Advantage customer base. Over the past year, shares of DaVita have outperformed its industry.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded DaVita from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DaVita has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.50.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.60. DaVita has a 1 year low of $62.20 and a 1 year high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts expect that DaVita will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 143.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 49,913 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 96.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 20.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

