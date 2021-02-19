DATA Communications Management Corp. (DCM.TO) (TSE:DCM) Trading Down 1.1%

DATA Communications Management Corp. (DCM.TO) (TSE:DCM) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.88. 19,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 69,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

The stock has a market cap of C$37.88 million and a PE ratio of 7.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,780.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37.

About DATA Communications Management Corp. (DCM.TO) (TSE:DCM)

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides business communication solutions in North America. The company also offers warehousing, freight, and marketing services. It serves the financial institutions, insurance, healthcare, lottery and gaming, retailing, not-for-profit, energy, and governmental industries.

