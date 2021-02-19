Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €59.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €61.46 ($72.31).

Shares of BN stock opened at €55.58 ($65.39) on Friday. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €54.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.08.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

