Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €59.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €61.46 ($72.31).

Shares of BN stock opened at €55.58 ($65.39) on Friday. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €54.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.08.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

