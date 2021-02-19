Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Stock Price Down 13.1%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) shares fell 13.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.66 and last traded at $46.03. 6,274,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 2,480,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.73.
Danimer Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:DNMR)
There is no company description available for Danimer Scientific Inc
