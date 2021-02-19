Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Stock Price Down 13.1%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) shares fell 13.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.66 and last traded at $46.03. 6,274,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 2,480,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,189,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:DNMR)

There is no company description available for Danimer Scientific Inc

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.