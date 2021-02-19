Dalradian Resources Inc. (DALR.L) (LON:DALR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $86.25

Dalradian Resources Inc. (DALR.L) (LON:DALR)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.25 ($1.13) and traded as high as GBX 87.50 ($1.14). Dalradian Resources Inc. (DALR.L) shares last traded at GBX 86.25 ($1.13), with a volume of 381 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 86.25.

Dalradian Resources Inc. (DALR.L) Company Profile (LON:DALR)

Dalradian Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver ores. It primarily focuses on the development of Curraghinalt project in Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as SA Resources Inc and changed its name to Dalradian Resources Inc in April 2010.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Dalradian Resources Inc. (DALR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalradian Resources Inc. (DALR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.