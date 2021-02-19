Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes $625,000 Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,365 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 68.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 410.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $156.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.63 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.42.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $147,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,809.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,797,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,899,698 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

