Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 104,600 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,600 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BRF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BRF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,606,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,149,000 after buying an additional 2,444,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BRF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,281,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after buying an additional 138,354 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of BRF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,746,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after buying an additional 502,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BRF by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,106,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BRF by 31.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,424,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 339,482 shares during the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BRFS opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. Brf S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $7.18.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Santander cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

