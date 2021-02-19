Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 95 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 230.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,892 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $29,357,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $19,477,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,349,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock opened at $190.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.22 and a 200-day moving average of $187.26. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,521.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,820,094 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

