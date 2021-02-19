Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 911,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,893,000 after purchasing an additional 340,332 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 190,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 30,996 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 46,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.68.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

