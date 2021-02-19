Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $594,000 Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Avantor by 4.6% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

In other Avantor news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 98,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $2,702,507.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,949,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 657,846 shares of company stock valued at $18,033,166 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avantor stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.