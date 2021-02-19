Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 170 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Leidos by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

LDOS stock opened at $105.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.21.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

