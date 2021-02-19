Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,722 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $1,964,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 24.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 19.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after purchasing an additional 536,321 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,463 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cleveland Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware stock opened at $142.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.35 and a 200-day moving average of $116.74. The firm has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $163.17.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

