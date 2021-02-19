Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €75.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler AG (DAI.F) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €65.24 ($76.75).

Get Daimler AG (DAI.F) alerts:

ETR DAI opened at €66.89 ($78.69) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €60.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,256.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Daimler AG has a 1-year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1-year high of €67.60 ($79.53).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.