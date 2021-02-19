Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €65.24 ($76.75).

DAI opened at €66.89 ($78.69) on Thursday. Daimler AG has a 12-month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12-month high of €67.60 ($79.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €60.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,256.55.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

