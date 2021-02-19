DAEX (DAX) Price Hits $0.0139

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a total market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $567,368.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAEX has traded up 38% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00063150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.14 or 0.00853671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00032512 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00045171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.70 or 0.05127548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00051739 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00017535 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

