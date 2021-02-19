CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

CONE stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CONE. Mizuho started coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

