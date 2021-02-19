CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Issues Earnings Results

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%.

CyrusOne stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -267.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

