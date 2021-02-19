CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC reduced its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CONE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 108.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 28.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 1.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 359,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Shares of CONE opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

