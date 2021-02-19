CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) Trading Down 7.5%

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s stock price dropped 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 5,654,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 2,463,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

The stock has a market cap of $71.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CYREN had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CYREN stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.36% of CYREN worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

CYREN Company Profile

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

