Cypress Capital Management LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.76. 1,372,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,354,785. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at $257,866,262.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.