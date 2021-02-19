Cypress Capital Management LLC Raises Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $551,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in FirstEnergy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

NYSE:FE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.05. 237,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,722,393. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

