Cypress Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $3.89 on Friday, hitting $253.22. The company had a trading volume of 116,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,993. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.42. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $255.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

