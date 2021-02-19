CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%.

CYBE traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.56. 3,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,789. CyberOptics has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The company has a market cap of $221.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYBE. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyberOptics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

