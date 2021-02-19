CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Raised by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 339,961 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $23,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 29,158 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 207,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 410,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,030,000 after buying an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day moving average of $66.08. The firm has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

