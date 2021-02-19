cVault.finance Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. cVault.finance has a market cap of $54.56 million and $732,788.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $5,456.37 or 0.10131726 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.28 or 0.00570582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00062532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00087789 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00071947 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00078110 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00033975 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.08 or 0.00419800 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars.

