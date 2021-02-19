Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives $24.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $37,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $416,760. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 67,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

CUBI opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $822.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.53. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

