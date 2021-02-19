Curve DAO Token (CRV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $166.91 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $2.71 or 0.00005171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $605.94 million and $166.91 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00064439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.48 or 0.00835349 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00036901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00057227 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00020187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00043721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.39 or 0.04973113 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,432,770,877 coins and its circulating supply is 223,240,018 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.