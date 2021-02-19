(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of (CUM.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for (CUM.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of (CUM.TO) in a report on Tuesday.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for (CUM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (CUM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.