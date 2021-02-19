Cullinan Management (NASDAQ:CGEM) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.27

Cullinan Management, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.27 and last traded at $44.15, with a volume of 816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.53.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CGEM shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cullinan Management in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cullinan Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cullinan Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cullinan Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Cullinan Management Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

