CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

Shares of CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSI Compressco by 35.5% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 993,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 260,438 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSI Compressco (CCLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.