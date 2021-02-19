CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoLife, Inc. is a leader in medical device manufacturing and distribution and in the processing and distribution of implantable living human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It operates throughout the U.S. and internationally. CryoLife manufactures and distributes BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an FDA-approved adjunct to sutures and staples for use in adult patients in open surgical repair of large vessels. BioGlue is also CE marked in Europe for use in soft tissue repair and has received additional marketing approvals in several other countries throughout the world. CryoLife’s BioFoam Surgical Matrix is CE marked in Europe for use as an adjunct to hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery and on abdominal parenchymal tissues (liver and spleen) when control of bleeding by ligature or conventional methods is ineffective or impractical. CryoLife distributes PerClot, a powdered hemostat, in Europe and other select international countries. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CryoLife from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of CRY opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $971.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.79, a PEG ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.35. CryoLife has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CryoLife will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CryoLife news, CAO Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $138,519.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,560.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott B. Capps sold 8,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $178,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,508.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,698 shares of company stock valued at $700,368 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of CryoLife by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CryoLife by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CryoLife by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CryoLife by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of CryoLife by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

