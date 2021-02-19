CrowdWiz (WIZ) Reaches Market Cap of $1.13 Million

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded up 47.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. CrowdWiz has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $58.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrowdWiz token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded up 47.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00011987 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.27 or 0.00622172 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

WIZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 4,500,347 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,210 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars.

