CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €12.64 ($14.87) and last traded at €12.50 ($14.71). Approximately 86,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €12.42 ($14.61).

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CropEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.74.

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol, and other biofuels and related products produced from grain or other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company also produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for various types of livestock and pets; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; animal feed from the stillage; and ProtiWanze, a liquid animal feed for cattle and pigs.

