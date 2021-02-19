Critical Review: Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) & Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) and Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

This table compares Nexa Resources and Captor Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources $2.33 billion 0.54 -$146.63 million $0.36 26.44 Captor Capital $9.39 million 0.71 -$24.72 million N/A N/A

Captor Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nexa Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nexa Resources and Captor Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources 2 3 3 0 2.13 Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nexa Resources currently has a consensus price target of $6.90, suggesting a potential downside of 27.52%. Given Nexa Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Nexa Resources and Captor Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources -32.17% -3.22% -1.22% Captor Capital -187.52% -71.07% -56.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of Nexa Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Captor Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Nexa Resources has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Captor Capital has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nexa Resources beats Captor Capital on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, as well as exports its products. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg City. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.