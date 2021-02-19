Critical Analysis: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) versus Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST)

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Data Storage has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Data Storage and Automatic Data Processing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A Automatic Data Processing 4 10 5 0 2.05

Automatic Data Processing has a consensus target price of $167.94, indicating a potential downside of 2.70%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than Data Storage.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Data Storage and Automatic Data Processing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $8.48 million 6.37 $70,000.00 N/A N/A Automatic Data Processing $14.59 billion 5.06 $2.47 billion $5.92 29.16

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Data Storage.

Profitability

This table compares Data Storage and Automatic Data Processing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage 3.06% 15.28% 3.57% Automatic Data Processing 17.07% 46.13% 5.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by institutional investors. 88.2% of Data Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Data Storage on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud storage, and compliance solutions primarily in the United States. The company's solutions assist organizations in protecting their data, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its solutions include infrastructure-as-a-service, data backup, recovery and restore, and data replication services; email archival and compliance; eDiscovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication; and virtualized system recovery, as well as hybrid cloud services. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

