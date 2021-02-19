Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) a GBX 155 Price Target

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) received a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 227 ($2.97) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barclays PLC (BARC.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 164 ($2.14).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 146.80 ($1.92) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £25.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 146.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 124.90. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 184 ($2.40).

In other Barclays PLC (BARC.L) news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

