Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Trading Up 13.8%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)’s share price was up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 833,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 734,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 4.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creative Realities stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.41% of Creative Realities as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

