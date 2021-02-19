Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Stock Price Down 14.1%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)’s share price fell 14.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.56. 10,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 768,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 4.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Creative Realities stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Creative Realities worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

