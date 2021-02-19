Creative Planning Trims Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $33,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,248 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $170,002.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,365 shares of company stock valued at $287,159. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VIAV opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

