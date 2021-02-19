Creative Planning Sells 4,000 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGCP. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

