Creative Planning Reduces Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 183.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,255,000 after buying an additional 6,542,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,895,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 1,533,182 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 575,574 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $3,277,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 384,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

RIGL stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $804.35 million, a PE ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

