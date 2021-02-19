Creative Planning Invests $84,000 in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Creative Planning bought a new position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 37,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 160,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 31,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:XXII opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

22nd Century Group Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

