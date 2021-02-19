Creative Planning Buys New Shares in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,618 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Orange by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 150,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Orange Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

