Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10, RTT News reports. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

NYSE:CVA traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $14.28. 2,991,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.66 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. Covanta has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $16.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

