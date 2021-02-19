Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 748,292 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,881 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $231,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

COST traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $356.94. The company had a trading volume of 34,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,603. The stock has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $361.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

