Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.49

Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.49 and traded as high as $20.14. Cosan shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 1,199,429 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $349.58 million during the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Cosan Limited will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZZ. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 614.8% in the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,336,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,260 shares in the last quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. increased its holdings in Cosan by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 7,657,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,130,000 after buying an additional 855,272 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in Cosan by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 3,313,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,066,000 after buying an additional 663,556 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in Cosan in the third quarter valued at $7,464,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cosan by 461.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 299,183 shares during the last quarter.

Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CZZ)

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

