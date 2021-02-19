Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.49

Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.49 and traded as high as $20.14. Cosan shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 1,199,429 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49.
Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $349.58 million during the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Cosan Limited will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CZZ)
Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃstica, and Moove segments.
