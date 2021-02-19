CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 3,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $309,930.00.
V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total value of $107,940.00.
- On Tuesday, February 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $105,220.00.
- On Thursday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $204,920.00.
- On Thursday, December 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $377,172.00.
- On Wednesday, December 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $125,952.00.
- On Monday, December 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $376,812.00.
- On Monday, December 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $120,552.00.
- On Thursday, December 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $292,620.00.
- On Wednesday, December 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $114,792.00.
- On Friday, December 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $209,066.00.
Shares of CRVL stock opened at $103.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.78. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $110.79. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 0.87.
About CorVel
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.
