CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 3,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $309,930.00.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total value of $107,940.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $105,220.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $204,920.00.

On Thursday, December 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $377,172.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $125,952.00.

On Monday, December 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $376,812.00.

On Monday, December 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $120,552.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $292,620.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $114,792.00.

On Friday, December 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $209,066.00.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $103.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.78. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $110.79. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 61.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 196.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

