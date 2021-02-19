Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $59.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cortexyme’s FY2025 earnings at ($3.74) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a sell rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Cortexyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cortexyme currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. Cortexyme has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $72.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average is $42.82. The company has a market capitalization of $928.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $1,232,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 450.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,414,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,744,000 after purchasing an additional 72,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,069,000 after purchasing an additional 55,966 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.