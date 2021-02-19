CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for CoreCivic in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $17.68.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.07 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

